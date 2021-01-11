The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Monday, Jan. 11:
Statewide
• 80 new deaths and 3,527 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 7,865 deaths and 657,396 cases.
• 87% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 38 in the 81-plus group; 23 in the 71-80 group; 10 in the 61-70 group; three in the 51-60 group; three in the 41-50 group; one in the 31-40 group; one in the 21-30 group; and one in the 11-20 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Three new deaths and 205 new cases for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: two in Sullivan; and one in Washington.
New cases by county: 68 in Washington; 61 in Sullivan; 28 in Greene; 24 in Carter; 12 in Hawkins; six in Unicoi; and six in Johnson. The state adjusted Hancock County's total cases down from 381 reported on Sunday to 380 on Monday.
Active cases by county: 1,406 in Washington; 1,328 in Sullivan; 866 in Greene; 691 in Hawkins; 562 in Carter; 173 in Unicoi; 150 in Johnson; and 58 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 16.93% of the 20,996 new test results reported on Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 32.2% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.