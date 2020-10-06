One new COVID-19 death and 41 new cases were reported Tuesday in Sullivan County. Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Carter County, which had no new cases reported (its total cases remained at 1,233, its total deaths rose to 31).
For the eight-county Northeast Tennessee region, 132 new cases were reported. That and the three new deaths bring the region's totals to 9,586 cases and 182 deaths.
Statewide, 24 new deaths and 1,676 new cases brought Tennessee's totals to 2,621 deaths and 205,375 cases (187,026 of which were listed as "inactive/recovered").
Johnson County had the largest increase in new cases in Northeast Tennessee at 63, bringing its total cases to 846 (with three deaths). Sullivan County was second, with the 41 new cases, bringing its total to 2,436 (with 36 deaths, including one new). Washington County had 19 new cases, bringing its total to 2,531 (with 38 deaths).
Hawkins County had five new cases, bringing its total to 898 (with 22 deaths). Greene County had four new cases, bringing its total to 1,234 (with 48 deaths).
Hancock County's had no new cases, its total standing at 111 (with three deaths). Unicoi County had no new cases, its total standing at 297 (with one death).
Of the 24 new deaths reported statewide: 10 were in the 81+ age group; eight were in the 71-80 age group; three were in the 51-60 age group; two were in the 61-70 age group; and one was in the 0-10 age group.
Statewide total deaths by age group: six in the 0-10 group; one in the 11-20 group; 19 in the 21-30 group; 38 in the 31-40 group; 108 in the 41-50 group; 264 in the 51-60 group; 520 in the 61-70 group; 778 in the 71-80 group; and 887 in the 81+ group.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health daily COVID-19 report, Oct. 6, 2020.