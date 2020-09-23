Three new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Northeast Tennessee region on Wednesday, one in Sullivan County and two in Greene County. Those deaths bring the eight-county region's total deaths to 155, Sullivan County's total deaths to 32, and Greene County's total deaths to 39 (highest in the region).
Statewide, there were 15 new deaths, bringing Tennessee's total deaths to 2,275 (that's a net total, including subtraction of one previously reported death). And 1,561 new cases bring the statewide total to 186,709. The numbers are based on 21,702 new test results compared to Tuesday, and the daily positive rate was 8.25%.
Of the 15 new deaths across the state: eight were in the 81+ age group; two were in the 71-80 age group; three were in the 61-70 age group; one was in the 41-50 age group; and one was in the 21-30 age group. The total number of deaths, statewide, listed in the 51-60 age group changed from 230 on Tuesday to 229 on Wednesday.
Northeast Tennessee had 110 new cases, bringing its total to 8,414.
Washington County had 46 new cases, bringing its total to 2,232 (with 34 deaths). Sullivan County had 22 new cases, bringing its total to 2,093. Carter County had 14 new cases, bringing its total to 1,141 (with 28 deaths). Johnson County had 13 new cases, bringing its total to 662 (with two deaths). Hawkins County had seven new cases, bringing its total to 780 (with 16 deaths). Greene County had six new cases, bringing its total to 1,118. Unicoi County had one new case, bringing its total to 281 (with one death). Hancock County had one new case, bringing its total to 107 (with three deaths).
Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 update, Sept. 23, 2020; Tennessee Department of Health Epidemiology and Surveillance Data, Sept. 23, 2020.