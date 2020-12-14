The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Monday, Dec. 14:
Statewide
• 79 new deaths and 10,319 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 5,541 deaths and 464,624 cases.
• 85% of cases listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 41 in the 81-plus group; 22 in the 71-80 group; 12 in the 61-70 group; and four in the 51-60 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• 13 new deaths and 736 new cases for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: six in Sullivan; three in Unicoi; two in Hawkins; one in Johnson; and one in Greene.
New cases by county: 245 in Sullivan; 180 in Washington; 110 in Greene; 89 in Hawkins; 70 in Carter; 21 in Unicoi; 20 in Johnson; and one in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,469 in Washington (ranking 8th in the state); 1,346 in Sullivan (10th in the state); 742 in Greene; 594 in Hawkins; 529 in Carter; 178 in Unicoi; 128 in Johnson; and 50 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 16.46% of 59,539 new test results reported on Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 25.5% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Sources: Tennessee Department of Health; Ballad Health.