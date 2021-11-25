KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber, Region A.H.E.A.D. and United Way of Greater Kingsport saluted healthcare workers Tuesday night at the Holston Valley Medical Center.
Members of the Dobyns–Bennett High School marching band played as the employees entered and exited the building for their shifts.
Joining the band to say “thank you” were members of the community, city leaders, PEAK-Young Professionals and the Y.E.L.L.! Mayor’s Youth Council.
“So much has changed during the past two years with the pandemic; however, many things have not — like the strength and dedication of our healthcare workers,” according to an email from Vanessa Bennett, executive director of operations and talent development for the Kingsport Chamber.
“This was a small token of appreciation for these heroes to show them that Kingsport and the entire Appalachian Highlands appreciate, admire and support them today and every day.”