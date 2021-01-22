The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Friday, Jan. 22:
Statewide
• 93 new deaths and 4,064 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 8,777 deaths and 701,847 cases.
• 92% of total cases (646,144) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 30 in the 81-plus group; 34 in the 71-80 group; 19 in the 61-70 group; six in the 51-60 group; three in the 41-50 group; and one in the 0-10 group
Northeast Tennessee
• Seven new deaths and 234 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New deaths by county: four in Washington; two in Sullivan; and one in Johnson.
• New cases by county: 82 in Sullivan; 47 in Washington; 40 in Greene; 26 in Hawkins; 15 in Carter; 11 in Johnson; eight in Unicoi; and five in Hancock.
• Active cases by county: 783 in Sullivan; 674 in Washington; 425 in Greene; 319 in Hawkins; 221 in Carter; 117 in Johnson; 106 in Unicoi; and 36 in Hancock.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 12.25% of the 27,146 new test results reported statewide Friday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Ballad Health: 23.0% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.