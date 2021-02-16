Tennessee will expand vaccine eligibility statewide to residents 65 and older and those in phase 1b of the state’s coronavirus vaccination plan beginning Monday.
In addition to opening eligibility to more people, air traffic controllers have been added to phase 1b, which is primarily made up of teachers.
Other changes to the state’s vaccination plan include the addition of pregnant women, who are encouraged to speak with their doctors before seeking the vaccine, to phase 1c and language and sign-language interpreters in health care settings to phase 1a2.
All Northeast Tennessee counties are already vaccinating people in phase 1b, along with nearly three dozen other counties statewide. As of Monday night, no Tennessee county was in the phase including 65 and older age, though all are currently vaccinating 70 and up.
Statewide there have been more than a million shots given, nearly 11% of which have been administered in the upper eight counties. Washington County, for example, has at least partially vaccinated more than 16% of its population, the highest rate in the state. Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the state’s more populous counties may move at a slower pace compared to the rest of the state, and said those counties do not have to move to the next phase if they’re still working through a large number of people in an earlier phase.
Other vaccination notes:
- Piercey said weather-related closings have slowed the state’s vaccination process in West and Middle Tennessee, and have forced officials in some locales to vaccinate large groups of people quickly before the vaccines expire after the vial is punctured. Appointments canceled because of inclement winter weather will be rescheduled.
- The state opened a new enrollment system on Monday morning, allowing Tennesseans in the 89 counties with a state-run health department to set an appointment for vaccination. More than 200,000 appointments have already been booked on the new site.
- Tennessee is expected see a 10% bump in vaccine allocation next week, Piercey said, which would result in about 10,000 to 12,000 additional doses per week. “I anticipate we will have 110,000-plus doses for the next three weeks,” Piercey said, noting that the number could jump up next month if the FDA approves the Johnson & Johnson vaccine candidate for emergency use.
State reports fewest new cases since Nov. 1
Tennessee reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the first time that’s occurred since Nov. 1. It also brought the state’s seven-day new case average to its lowest point since early October.
There were 962 new cases reported in the state, with 10.8% (104) of them reported in Northeast Tennessee. The region’s seven-day new case rate was 136.1 on Tuesday, relatively unchanged from Monday’s rate of 137.5.