The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Sunday.
Statewide
• 76 new deaths, net, and 3,119 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 9,650 deaths and 727,861 cases.
• 94% of total cases (683,295) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 33 in the 81-plus group; 24 in the 71-80 group; 13 in the 61-70 group; one in the 51-60 group; three in the 41-50 group; two in the 31-40 group; and one in the “age pending” group. That totals 77. But the state adjusted total deaths in the 0-10 age group down by one, from five on Saturday to four on Sunday.
Northeast Tennessee
• 10 new deaths and 143 new cases for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: five in Washington; two in Carter; two in Hawkins; and one in Sullivan.
• New cases by county: 53 in Sullivan; 29 in Washington; 27 in Hawkins; 16 in Greene; eight in Carter; six in Unicoi; two in Johnson; and two in Hancock.
• Active cases by county: 521 in Sullivan; 430 in Washington; 286 in Hawkins; 262 in Greene; 176 in Carter; 64 in Johnson; 43 in Unicoi; and 28 in Hancock.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 8.52% of the 32,363 new test results reported statewide Sunday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Ballad Health: 17.0% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.