Editor’s note: This is part of a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals in and around Kingsport.
BLUFF CITY — Featured in this week’s Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight is Teresa Cassell of Sullivan East High School, a veteran and nurse.
“Sullivan East High School health occupations teacher Ms. Teresa Cassell has been teaching for 14 years, all at East,” said East High Principal Andy Hare, who nominated her.
“She is an alumna of Sullivan Central High School and went on to receive her (bachelor’s of science) BSN from East Tennessee State University, teacher licensure from Tennessee State and MBA (master’s of business administration) from Western Governors University,” Hare wrote. “Ms. Cassell is a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, where she served honorably in the U.S. Air Force Nursing Corps.
“In addition to her service in the armed forces, 10-year nursing career at Holston Valley Medical Center, service as a supervisor with the Sullivan County Health Department, and earning her teaching license, Ms. Cassell is an American Heart Association training center coordinator with Northeast State and holds an OSHA 10 general industry certificate.
“While at Sullivan East High School, her health occupations program and HOSA organization has become one of the finest in the state through their multiple state and regional championships and volunteer services. Her partnership with Marsh Regional Blood Center led to thousands of units of blood donated by the Sullivan East community.”
For her efforts as a teacher at Sullivan East, Cassell has received the 2017 Teacher of the Year Award and 2019 Sullivan County Pinnacle Award.
“Ms. Cassell is a dynamic teacher and a great example for our students,” Hare said.
“We are so fortunate that she chose us to be the beneficiary of her amazing expertise in the field of nursing and health sciences,” Hare said. “Throughout her career she has led countless students to become some of the best health care providers in our region. The whole Patriot Nation is indebted to Ms. Cassell.”
