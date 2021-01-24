The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Sunday, Jan. 24:
Statewide
• 40 new deaths and 2,841 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 2,841 deaths and 708,717 cases.
• 92% of total cases (654,335) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 19 in the 81-plus group; 16 in the 71-80 group; three in the 61-70 group; and two in the 51-60 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Five new deaths and 113 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New deaths by county: three in Carter; one in Washngton; and one in Greene.
• New cases by county: 36 in Washington; 29 in Sullivan; 20 in Hawkins; 17 in Greene; eight in Carter; two in Johnson; and one in Hancock. Zero new deaths were reported in Unicoi County.
• Active cases by county: 704 in Sullivan; 618 in Washington; 385 in Greene; 305 in Hawkins; 206 in Carter; 112 in Johnson; 98 in Unicoi; and 34 in Hancock.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 9.78% of the 25,830 new test results reported statewide Sunday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Ballad Health: 23.3% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Vaccine in Sullivan County
The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will open its COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine clinic at Bristol Dragway for first doses only at 9 a.m. Monday.
The department's clinics continue to be for people who live or work in Sullivan County and are eligible under phases 1a1 or 1a2, and for Tennessee residents age 70 and older. Those eligible under the guidelines for those two phases should bring their work ID (name badge or a copy of letter or email with company letterhead proving employment), and those age 70 and older are asked to bring their driver’s license to assist with vaccine paperwork.
Second doses in Sullivan
Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given at the Bristol Dragway beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., no appointments required. After entering the Dragway there will be two different lines for first and second doses. The department receives separate allotments for first and second doses and will have sufficient vaccine for our second doses. These are reserved for those who received their vaccine from Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
Second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be given at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium through Feb. 5, 9 a.m to 3 p.m., no appointment required.
Due to allotment for second dose vaccines the Sullivan County Regional Health Department cannot provide second doses to anyone who did not receive their first dose vaccine from Sullivan County Regional Health Department at the Bristol Dragway, Kingsport Civic Auditorium, or the Blountville Health Department.
Do not return earlier than the date on your vaccine card as no one can be vaccinated early.
Vaccine elsewhere in NET
According to the Tennessee Department of Health's website on Sunday, COVID-19 vaccine is available in each of the seven other counties in the Northeast Tennessee region (Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Greene, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington) and the number to call for an appointment in any of those counties, if you are eligible under your county's current phases or age (see below), is 866-442-5301.
According to the TDH, each of the seven counties listed in the last paragraph are currently in phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b. Those age 70 and older are eligible now in Hancock County. Those age 75 and older are eligible in the other six counties.