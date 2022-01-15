ELIZABETHTON — Renee Hensley, a registered nurse from Washington County, has been named practical nursing director at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Elizabethton, succeeding the retired Kathy Bullen.
College President Dean Blevins said the selection was difficult after advertising the position nationally, statewide and locally.
“TCAT Elizabethton’s existing practical nursing instructors were very qualified for the position,” Blevins said.
Hensley joined TCAT Elizabethton in August 2019. Since then, she has been involved in all aspects of teaching students to be excellent licensed practical nurses, Blevins said.
Hensley is a graduate of Milligan University and Northeast State Community College. She holds a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
“I look forward to working with such a highly qualified and distinguished panel of TCAT nursing instructors, all of whom are registered nurses, to teach necessary health care skills in an ever-changing profession,” said Hensley. The appointment was effective Jan. 1.
TCAT’s practical nursing training is a one-year program with three available classes offered each year, one in Kingsport and two in Elizabethton. Classes meet Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with varying scheduled clinical hours. To enroll in the program, students must have a high school diploma or equivalent and be at least 18 years of age.