The Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, Sept. 10:
The LENOWISCO Health District reported 418 new cases and six additional deaths in the past week, according to the VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus).
Statewide since Sept. 3
• Cases: 23,660 (801,827 total)
• Deaths: 137 (12,036 total)
LENOWISCO cases and deaths since Sept. 3:
• Districtwide: 418 cases and six deaths for 9,755 and 237 deaths
• Lee County: 131 cases and two deaths for 2,914 and 50 deaths
• Norton: 25 cases for 404 and eight deaths
• Scott County: 111 cases and one death for 2,378 and 66 deaths
• Wise County: 151 cases and three deaths for 4,059 and 113 deaths
Vaccinations to Sept. 10:
• LENOWISCO: total shots — 67,741; fully vaccinated — 31,681 or 37.9% of the district’s estimated 83,566 people
• Statewide: shots — 5,553,998; fully vaccinated — 4,921,231, or 57.7% of the state population
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: rose from 11.3% to 12.5%
• Statewide: rose from 10.2% to 10.9%
Vaccination clinics
The LENOWISCO Health District is holding vaccination clinics across Wise, Lee and Scott counties and the city of Norton. Appointments are NOT required, and walk-ins are welcome at mobile vaccine clinic sites as long as sufficient vaccine is available.
Sept. 12, 4 to 7:30 p.m. — Norton Cinema, Cinema City Stadium Theatres
Sept. 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Mountain Empire Community College, Big Stone Gap
Sept. 16, 1 to 3:30 p.m. — Scott County Telephone Cooperative, Gate City
Sept. 18, 5 to 9 p.m. — Lee County Fair, Pennington Gap
To pre-register for a vaccine, contact your local health department:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000