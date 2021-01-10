The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will operate COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Bristol and Kingsport this week. The Kingsport location, however, is booked solid through Friday. No appointment is required at Bristol, which is a better option for those unable to walk or stand for very long as it is drive-thru (you remain in your car the whole time), while Kingsport is a walk-in event.
The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Sunday, Jan. 10:
Statewide
• 81 new deaths and 7,419 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 7,785 deaths and 653,869 cases.
• 86% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 35 in the 81-plus group; 21 in the 71-80 group; 14 in the 61-70 group; seven in the 51-60 group; three in the 41-50 group; and one in the 31-40 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Seven new deaths and 395 new cases for the eight-county region.
• Sullivan County topped the 12,000 case mark and hit 200 deaths since the pandemic began.
• New deaths by county: two in Sullivan; two in Carter; one in Hawkins; one in Washington; and one in Johnson.
• New cases by county: 99 in Hawkins; 96 in Washington; 73 in Sullivan; 72 in Greene; 26 in Carter: 14 in Unicoi; 10 in Johnson; and five in Hancock.
• Active cases by county: 1,390 in Washington; 1,343 in Sullivan; 864 in Greene; 701 in Hawkins; 560 in Carter; 172 in Unicoi; 151 in Johnson; and 59 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 16.31% of the 37,062 new test results reported on Sunday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 35.3% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Vaccine clinics
Sullivan County vaccine clinics remain under eligibility rules of phases 1a1 and 1a2, for anyone living or working in Sullivan County, as well as being open to any Tennessee resident age 75 or older.
The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine at Bristol Dragway this week, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. , based on vaccine availability.
Appointments are not required for this drive-thru event in Bristol.
Vaccine also will be distributed by the health department this week at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium, but by appointment - and all appointments are booked Monday through Friday. Kingsport is by appointment because it is a walk-in clinic, not a drive-thru.
The department will begin to book appointments for next week in Kingsport as soon as vaccine is secured. The number to call is (423) 279-2777.
For Bristol
• Everyone is strongly encouraged to remain in their vehicles and avoid getting out of cars to socialize with others who have received vaccine.
• No getting in line to hold places for others.
• Arriving extremely early is discouraged because it causes congestion and delays.
• Those eligible under phase 1a1 or 1a2 should bring their work ID (name badge or a copy of letter or email with company letterhead proving employment).
• Those age 75 and older are asked to their driver’s license to assist with vaccine paperwork.
Drive-through Event Preparation Tips:
• Plan to be in your vehicle for an extended period of time.
• Wear clothing that will easily allow for the shot in your arm.
• Use the restroom and eat ahead of time. No restrooms are avaiable.
• Make sure you have a full tank of gas prior to getting in line.
• Bring snacks and water if needed.
• Make sure to wear a mask if you need to exit your vehicle.
• Make sure to wear a mask while you are receiving your vaccine.
• After receiving your vaccine, you will pull into a designated area that is patrolled by medical personnel and wait for 15 minutes to ensure there are no adverse reactions.
Are you eligible?
Phase 1a1:
• Hospital/free-standing emergency department staff with direct patient
exposure and/or exposure to potentially-infectious materials.
• Home health care staff.
• COVID-19 mass testing site staff.
• Student health providers.
• Staff and residents of LCTF.
• First responders with direct public exposure.
• Individuals ≥ 18 years who cannot live independently due to serious
chronic medical condition or intellectual disability.
Phase 1a2:
• Primary care providers and staff.
• Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients.
• Pharmacists and staff.
• Outpatient therapists.
• Urgent visit center providers and staff.
• Environmental services.
• Oral health providers.
• Behavioral health providers.
• Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens.
• Funeral/mortuary workers.