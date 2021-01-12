The Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced on Tuesday afternoon that it will not conduct its COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Bristol Dragway on Wednesday, but it expects to reopen there on Thursday.
That clinic continues to operate under phase 1a1 and phase 1a2 eligibility guidelines, for people who live or work in Sullivan County, as well as being open to any Tennessee resident age 75 and older. No appointment is needed.
The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Tuesday:
Statewide
• 150 new deaths (146 net) and 3,478 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 8,011 deaths and 660,874 cases.
• 88% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 55 in the 81-plus group; 39 in the 71-80 group; 38 in the 61-70 group; 12 in the 51-60 group; four in the 41-50 group; and two in the 31-40 group. The state adjusted deaths in the 21-30 group down by three, from 42 reported Monday to 39 on Tuesday, and adjusted total deaths in the 11-20 group down by one, from four reported on Monday to three on Tuesday.
Northeast Tennessee
• Nine new deaths and 268 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New deaths by county: two in Hawkins; two in Unicoi; two in Greene; one in Sullivan; one in Washington; and one in Carter.
• New cases by county: 69 in Greene; 62 in Sullivan; 52 in Washington; 33 in Hawkins; 26 in Carter; 15 in Unicoi; seven in Johnson; and four in Hancock.
• Active cases by county: 1,254 in Washington; 1,144 in Sullivan; 836 in Greene; 653 in Hawkins; 497 in Carter; 171 in Unicoi; 144 in Johnson; and 61 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 17.17% of the 14,953 new test results reported on Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 30.6% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.