Northeast Tennessee had 165 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus reported Friday. Those numbers bring the region’s total cases to 8,065 and its total deaths to 147.
Washington County had the most new cases (39) and most new deaths (four) in the eight-county region, bringing its total cases to 2,107 and its deaths to 32. Greene County continued to lead the region in total deaths (36, including two added Friday) and had the second largest number of new cases Friday (38), bringing its total cases to 1,075.
Sullivan County had the third highest number of new cases (35) and has the third highest total deaths at 31. Friday marked a milestone for Sullivan County, as its total cases crossed the 2,000 mark, reaching a total of 2,026.
Statewide there were 2,357 new cases reported and 32 new deaths, for pandemic totals of 180,497 cases and 2,196 deaths. The numbers are based on results from 38,290 new tests since Thursday, with a daily positive rate of 6.78%.
The number of new cases increased in all eight counties in Northeast Tennessee, and active cases rose in each county as well.
In addition to Washington, Greene and Sullivan counties, three others also saw double-digit increases in new cases: Carter County, 22 (1,106 total and 27 deaths); Johnson County, 13 (633 total cases and two deaths); and Hawkins County, 11 (742 total cases and 16 deaths, including one new death reported Friday).
Unicoi County had six new cases (270 total and one death), and Hancock County had one (106 total and two deaths).
The largest increases in new cases by age group: 441 in the 21- to 30-year-old range; 388 in the 11- to 20-year-old range; 344 in the 51- to 60-year-old range; 329 in the 31- to 40-year-old range; and 313 in the 41- to 50-year-old range.
Sources: Tennessee Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 report, Sept. 18; TDH’s Epidemiology and Surveillance Data, Sept. 18.