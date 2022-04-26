BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department's location near downtown Kingsport is about to add some growing room, thanks to a grant from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The Sullivan County Commission voted last week to buy two land parcels adjacent to the health department's Kingsport offices at the corner of Wilcox Drive and East Sullivan Street. The land also is next door to Sullivan County EMS Station No. 4.
One parcel, with a Dale Street address, was formerly the Prescription Shop pharmacy. The building is just feet away from and in the same architectural style as the health department (built as a private medical practice).
The other parcel is a vacant, relatively narrow lot that runs from East Sullivan Street to Dale Street.
The purchase price: $360,000.
The former pharmacy will be renovated to support an immunization administration facility and education center. It also will serve as a backup emergency operations center for the health department. Thirdly, it will include a classroom setting for continuing education of the department's employees.
The vacant land will provide space for additional parking.
The grant totals $1.4 million in TDH ELC funds and in addition to the purchase will be used for renovations.