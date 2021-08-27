BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools students and employees will face up to a mask mandate come Monday morning, school system officials decided on Thursday.
But thanks to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and his executive order, parents and guardians will be able to opt out students. Forms are to be available on the school website soon, Interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said.
And thanks to the county Board of Education, faculty and staff will be able to opt themselves out of the mandate as well.
In a called meeting, the BOE voted 5-2 to approve an amendment to other health and safety protocols from board Vice Chairman Matthew Spivey of Kingsport. The successful passage came after a failed vote of 1-6, with only Spivey voting yes, to implement the mandatory mandate without giving staff and faculty an opt-out option.
Coincidentally, the seven public commenters at the meeting split by the same 5-2 margin as the board. Student Christian Carrabello and his mother, Tri-Cities Moms for Liberty Vice Chairwoman Corrinne Carrabello, spoke against a mask mandate, while Kamie Eaton, Danielle Goodwin, Brittany Sullivan, West Ridge High School senior Hailey Summey and Tammy Gerdts spoke for a mask mandate.
WHAT WERE SOME ARGUMENTS?
“My teacher has COVID and can’t come in to teach,” Hailey said. “Simply requiring masks could stop all this.” She said the West Ridge student body in general and the band program in particular have been hit hard by COVID, quarantine and absences.
Hailey said after the vote she would have preferred a true mandate, but Goodwin said she believed the decision was a reasonable compromise. “I think it was fair. I think it was a win for both sides,” Goodwin said.
Rafalowski said Holston Elementary and West Ridge, both in Blountville, have some of the highest percentages of students absent and cases of COVID, but she said the system could not discuss specifics of COVID cases in individuals.
The Spivey amendments to Rafalowski’s original recommended changes also include a return to deep cleaning and disinfecting in the schools and social distancing as possible. In addition to the mandate, the board also approved an overall package, mostly recommended by Rafalowski.
The package includes changes giving her the ability to close individual classes, grades or schools and other changes that will be posted on the school system website along with the student opt-out forms for parents and guardians. Large assemblies will be avoided, and students in schools will walk in halls in one direction in small groups and all face the same way in classes, as much as practical.
WHO VOTED HOW?
Board members voting for the mandate with opt-outs were Spivey, Chairman Randall Jones of Indian Springs, Paul Robinson of Bloomingdale, Randall Gilmore of Blountville and Mary Rouse of the Bristol area. Jones said he couldn’t vote for a mandate until it included an opt-out for adults as well as students.
Jones, citing the importance of seeing lips move to understanding language, said to Spivey, “You’re watching my lips now, and you can hear a lot better.”
As for understanding alleged infringement on parental rights, however, attorney Spivey said he just doesn’t see that in this situation.
“This is not about liberty. This is about common sense,” Spivey said, citing seat belt and car seat laws, a quickly filling Ballad Health System and children younger than 12 not being eligible for the COVID vaccine.
Michael Hughes of the Bluff City area and Mark Ireson of Colonial Height voted no, with Ireson reading a Wall Street Journal column from two physicians against K-12 mandatory masking. Ireson said he’s had family and friends die from COVID.
WHAT WERE OTHER PUBLIC COMMENTS?
“We moved here to a red state hoping for rational thinking,” Corrinne Carrabello told the board, adding that she is considering going back to the homeschooling she used for her children before they left California. “Will vaccine mandates be next?”
However, Gerdts said the lives of children are more important than comfort or the convenience of not wearing a mask. “Even one child death is not an acceptable loss,” Gerdts said.
Danielle Goodwin, a nurse, said her sixth-grade son already wears a mask to school and has a health condition making COVID-19 more of a threat to his health than it is for most people. She also said a mandate should help slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep schools from having to close.
“You have failed to implement even the most basic preventative measures,” Brittany Sullivan told the board of its past actions, citing statistics of 365 positive or presumed positive COVID cases in the county system in less than a month.
WHAT ABOUT VIRTUAL?
Robinson said he feared not doing something would put the schools in need of going back in virtual mode, which Tennessee does not allow at this time, Rafalowski said.
If the system needs to end in-person learning, she said sometimes conflicting Tennessee guidance seems to indicate that school systems would have to shut down completely and use some of the 10 banked “snow days” instead of restarting virtual school unless Lee declares a state of emergency for schools.
“If we don’t try something now, that’s going to come to an end soon,” Robinson said of West Ridge’s first football season. The school’s second game has already been postponed because of COVID and quarantining in Daniel Boone High School’s football program. “We have to try something.”