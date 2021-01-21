The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will resume its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Bristol Dragway on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with no appointments required.
These vaccinations are for Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2 individuals, as well as those who are 70 and older. The Sullivan County Regional Health Department can only vaccinate Phase 1a1 or Phase 1a2 individuals that either live or work in Sullivan County or are Tennessee residents, and those who are 70 and older who are residents of Tennessee.
Those in Phase 1a1 or Phase 1a2 should bring their work ID (name badge or a copy of letter or email with company letterhead proving employment) and those who are 70 and older are asked to bring their driver’s license to assist with vaccine paperwork.
Second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be given at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium through Feb. 5, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and no appointment is required.
Department officials again stressed Thursday that when coming for a second dose, you must get the same vaccine as you received for your first dose, and that you will only be given the second dose by Sullivan County if you received your first dose from Sullivan County.
Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will begin being distributed at the department's Bristol Dragway clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., no appointments required. Daily clinics will be dependent on vaccine availability.
The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Thursday, Jan. 21:
Statewide
• 128 new deaths, net, and 3,492 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 8,684 deaths and 697,783 cases.
• 92% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 52 in the 81-plus group; 40 in the 71-80 group; 25 in the 61-70 group; six in the 51-60 group; five in the 41-50 group; and one in the 31-40 group. That totals 129. The statewide death total increased by only 128 compared to Wednesday because the state adjusted total deaths in the 11-20 age group from four to three.
Northeast Tennessee
• 21 new deaths and 196 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New deaths by county: seven in Greene; six in Washington; four in Sullivan; two in Hawkins; one in Unicoi; and one in Hancock.
• New cases by county: 75 in Sullivan; 45 in Washington; 27 in Hawkins; 24 in Greene; 11 in Carter; five in Johnson; five in Hancock; and four in Unicoi.
• Active cases by county: 792 in Sullivan; 736 in Washington; 451 in Greene; 383 in Hawkins; 251 in Carter; 124 in Johnson; 115 in Unicoi; and 40 in Hancock.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 13.17% of the 22,675 new test results reported statewide Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Ballad Health: 22.9% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.