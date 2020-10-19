BLOUNTVILLE — There isn’t a vaccine for COVID-19 yet. But if and when one is available, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department will be ready to store and distribute it, the department’s director, Gary Mayes said Friday.
On Thursday, the Sullivan County Commission voted to amend the health department’s immunization budget to include a contract of $161,000 to provide COVID vaccinations to the public.
According to the supporting resolution, the health department received a $505,240 grant from the state, which through the commission’s action is amended to include the $161,000 for COVID vaccinations.
The commission approved: $42,200 for wages; $13,600 for benefits; and $102,200 for supplies and materials.
Contacted by the Times News on Friday, Mayes said the county has been told by the state to be ready to provide COVID vaccinations by Nov. 1.
Mayes said the money will begin to be used Monday, and he is promoting an employee from within the department to the new position.
“We’ve been told to have plans ready by November in the event we do have a vaccine available,” Mayes said. “But we’ve not been given any details whatsoever. We are working closely with the state. This money is to make sure we are able to provide the correct storage and logistics for distribution once a vaccine is available.”