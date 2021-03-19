BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will lower the eligibility age for COVID-19 vaccinations to age 55 and older and open up to Phase 2a and 2b beginning Monday, March 22, the agency announced Friday morning on social media.
According to those posts:
Beginning today, March 19, those who are 55 and older and those in Phase 2a and Phase 2b can begin calling to schedule appointments for the following week. Please call 423-279-2777 for an appointment and see below for phase information:
Phase 2a: Tennesseans Employed in the Following Critical Infrastructure Industries:
• Social Services (DCS) (includes child welfare agency personnel with direct public exposure)
• Commercial agriculture
• Commercial food production
• staff not included in 1a1 (includes administrative staff, those without regular public/inmate contact)
• Public transit
Phase 2b: Tennesseans Employed in the Following Critical Infrastructure Industries:
• Transportation (including postal and package delivery, freight railroad, maritime cargo, commercial or cargo service airports)
• Public infrastructure (includes dams, roads, locks, and bridge maintenance and engineering, solid waste collection, and processing)
• Telecommunications (includes those providing direct services)
• Utilities/Energy (includes line workers and other maintenance and engineering personnel involved in direct provision of services)
The posts did not indicate where vaccinations will take place.