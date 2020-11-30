Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable extended the county’s mask order through the end of the year on Monday as Northeast Tennessee had 746 new COVID-19 cases reported, shattering the daily new cases record set just two days before. On Saturday, 522 new cases were reported in the region.
Ten new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the eight-county region on Monday: four in Sullivan County, pushing the county's death toll past 100; two in Washington County; two in Carter County; and two in Johnson County.
Northeast Tennessee's totals, as of Monday, according to the TDH: 23,595 total cases, 424 total deaths.
Statewide, 48 new deaths and 7,975 new cases brought Tennessee's pandemic totals to 4,602 deaths (4,206 confirmed as COVID-19 and 396 probable) and 374,493 cases (344,712 confirmed as COVID-19 and 29,781 probable). About 88% (328,710) of the total cases were listed as "inactive/recovered." 11 in Hancock.
Active cases in the region, by county: 819 in Washington; 818 in Sullivan; 414 in Greene; 361 in Carter; 272 in Hawkins; 134 in Unicoi; 79 in Johnson; and 39 in Hancock.
The 746 new cases in Northeast Tennessee, by county: 199 in Washington; 156 in Sullivan; 132 in Greene; 111 in Carter; 72 in Hawkins; 40 in Unicoi; 25 in Johnson; and 11 in Hancock.
The region's 23,595 total cases to date, by county, including inactive/recovered cases: 6,641 in Sullivan; 6,272 in Washington; 3,248 in Greene; 2,860 in Carter; 2,040 in Hawkins; 1,449 in Johnson; 902 in Unicoi; and 183 in Hancock.
The region's 424 total deaths to date, by county: 108 in Washington; 101 in Sullivan; 72 in Greene; 57 in Carter; 34 in Hawkins; 26 in Unicoi; 23 in Johnson; and three in Hancock.
New cases numbers were based on 55,547 new test results statewide, compared to the day before, with a positive rate of 14.87%.
The 48 new deaths reported statewide, by age group: 16 in the 81+ group; 16 in the 71-80 group; 10 in the 61-70 group; three in the 51-60 group; two in the 41-50 group; and one in the 21-30 group.
Venable, along with Dr. Stephen May, medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, issued the mask order extension Monday afternoon.
According to the order issued by Venable and May:
• Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 30, all businesses, organizations, or venues open to usage by members of the public in Sullivan County shall require the use of face coverings or masks by their employees and members of the public while inside their premises in areas accessible by the public. NOTE: Cloth face coverings or masks should NOT be worn by children under 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
• Places of worship are exempt from the requirements of this order, pursuant to Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Orders No. 38 and 50.
• This order does not require businesses, organizations or venues to supply face coverings or masks to members of the public.
• Use of face coverings or masks shall not be required by members of the public while seated for the purpose of dining in any restaurant or business that provides food and/or drink for on-premises consumption or other business as defined by The Tennessee Pledge.
• Sullivan County continues to be governed in all other aspects by the executive orders issued by Gov. Lee.
• This order shall remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020, unless otherwise modified or withdrawn by future orders or by the State of Tennessee.
Sources: Tennessee Department of Health; Sullivan County mayor's office.