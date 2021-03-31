BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s mask order has been extended through April.
Mayor Richard Venable and Dr. Stephen May, medical director for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, signed the extension on Wednesday, hours before it would have otherwise expired.
Speaking publicly later in the day, Venable said he and May were not alone in making the decision to extend the county’s mask order. Venable said the mayors of Bristol, Bluff City and Kingsport agreed to the extension after a meeting Wednesday morning.
The group has met weekly, usually on Fridays, since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Venable, with the group’s support, issued the first mask order in Sullivan County in July of last year. It has since been extended each time expiration neared.
“Our numbers continue to increase in Sullivan County,” Venable said. “Our positivity rate remains well above the state average and well above the 10% mark. When our numbers trend downward and we hit 10%, we will consider lifting the mask order.”
According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s website, over the past seven days the average positive rate in Sullivan County was 14.3% as of Wednesday. The statewide average positive rate on Wednesday was 6.47%.
In the written statement issued earlier in the day, Venable stated “the extension is because of the lack of progress as a County in stopping the COVID-19 spread. We have vaccinated 73% of County residents over the age of 70 which has resulted in a decrease in the number of deaths: however, a large segment of our population who are vulnerable remain unvaccinated.”
That statement included a list, from the county health department, of some additional factors in the decision to extend the mask order:
• Sullivan County continues to have a high case rate.
• Sullivan County ranks fifth among Tennessee’s 95 counties in case positivity rate.
• The presence of the U.K. variant B1167 in the region.
• Concern over a potential uptick in cases due to spring break.
• Not everyone in Sullivan County has had an opportunity to be vaccinated.
• Hospitalizations have slightly increased.
Sullivan County Regional Health Department Director Gary Mayes told the Times News the county’s fifth-place ranking was released to medical officials by the state.
Mayes said more than 250 cases of the U.K. variant have been documented statewide, with one case in Sullivan County. But the real numbers likely are higher, as those documented cases represent only cases screened for the variant from a wide sampling of cases.
All three K-12 school systems in Sullivan County are on spring break this week.
Mayes said last year’s spring break week was followed by an increase in cases and community spread, as families traveled out of the region and returned home.
According to the order:
• Effective at 12:01 a.m. on March 31, all businesses, organizations, or venues open to usage by members of the public in Sullivan County shall require the use of face coverings or masks by their employees and members of the public while inside their premises in areas accessible by the public.
NOTE: Cloth face coverings or masks should NOT be worn by children under two or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
• Places of worship are exempt from the requirements of the order, pursuant to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Orders.
• This order does not require businesses, organizations, or venues to supply face coverings or masks to members of the public.
• Use of face coverings or masks shall not be required by members of the public while seated for the purpose of dining in any restaurant or business that provides food and/or drink for on premises consumption or other business as defined by The Tennessee Pledge.
• Sullivan County continues to be governed in all other aspects by the Executive Orders issued by Gov. Lee.
• This order shall remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, unless otherwise modified or withdrawn by future Orders or by the State of Tennessee.