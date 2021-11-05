BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 5 to 11 on Monday.
A press release issued by health department officials stated appointments are required and can be made by calling (423) 279-2777. The release included the following details:
• Vaccinations will be available to the age group at health department locations in Blountville and Kingsport.
• Children age 5 and older can get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
• A consent form must be completed.
• Children ages 5 through 11 will receive a separate vaccine formulation denoted with an orange cap of the Pfizer-BioNTech.
• The COVID-19 vaccine has one-third the dose given to adolescents and adults, and children will receive the vaccine through a smaller needle.
COVID-19 vaccinations will not be offered on Nov. 9 due to the Fight Flu Tennessee campaign. Instead, flu vaccinations will be free at both locations. The Blountville office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Kingsport location will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The goal of the Fight Flu Tennessee event is to promote awareness that getting a flu vaccination protects you and the people around you.
The department's Kingsport location is at 1041 E. Sullivan St., and its Blountville location is at 154 Blountville Bypass.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Tennessee Department of Health recommend that everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every year, according to a press release issued by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department on Friday.
Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits and missed work and school due to flu. Vaccination also can prevent serious complications that can result in hospitalization and even death, according to the release.
For more information, visit www.sullivanhealth.org.