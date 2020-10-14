Sullivan County by far has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases among Northeast Tennessee's eight counties, led the way in new cases reported on Wednesday, has the highest number of total cases, and is in third place for deaths, so far.
Three new deaths and 107 new cases were reported in the region on Wednesday. Sullivan, Hawkins and Johnson counties each had one new death. That brought the region's total deaths to 195.
Forty-eight of the 107 new cases reported in the region were in Sullivan County. The others: 21 in Hawkins; 18 in Washington; nine in Greene; seven in Carter; two in Unicoi; one in Johnson; and one in Hancock. The region's total cases reached 10,840.
• Sullivan County's numbers: 48 new cases, 2,830 total, 40 deaths, and 426 active cases.
• Washington County's numbers: 18 new cases, 2,801 total, 42 deaths, and 301 active cases.
• Hawkins County's numbers: 21 new cases, 1,016 total, 23 deaths, and 132 active cases.
• Greene County's numbers: nine new cases, 1,383 total, 48 deaths, and 164 active cases.
• Carter County's numbers: seven new cases, 1,339 total, 32 deaths, and 108 active cases.
• Unicoi County's numbers: two new cases, 309 total, one death, and 13 active cases.
• Johnson County's numbers: one new case, 1,050 total, six deaths, and 275 active cases.
Statewide, 31 new deaths and 1,709 new cases brought Tennessee's totals to 2,828 deaths (2,698 confirmed as COVID-19 and 130 listed as probable) and 220,538 cases (210,016 confirmed, 10,522 probable). Of the 220,538 case total, 198,465 were listed as "inactive/recovered."
New case numbers were based on 17,898 new test results statewide compared to Tuesday, with a positive rate of 8.73%.
The 31 new deaths statewide, reported by age group: 12 in the 81+ group; eight in the 71-80 group; three in the 61-70 group; six in the 51-60 group; one in the 41-50 group; and one in the 31-40 group.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Oct. 14, 2020.