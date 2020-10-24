Two new COVID-19 deaths and 273 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in Northeast Tennessee. The new deaths were one each in Hawkins County (total dead 25) and Washington County (total dead 50). Sullivan County remained top in the eight-county region in new cases (113), total cases (3,653), and active cases (836).
That left Sullivan County ranked sixth among Tennessee's 95 counties in active cases. Ranking higher: Shelby County, 2,272; Davidson County, 2,071; Knox County, 1,184; Rutherford County, 960; and Hamilton County, 880.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health's weekly COVID-19 Critical Indicator Report updated on Friday, there were 20 "clusters" under continued monitoring in Sullivan County.
The report does not indicate when each cluster began and it does not identify where clusters are located or how many cases are involved, other than a breakdown of location by TDH's categories.
Sullivan County's clusters, as reported by TDH category on Friday: 10 "community" clusters (see definition below); six "nursing home" clusters; two "restaurant" clusters; one "assisted care living facility" cluster; and one "other facilities" cluster.
Sullivan County's 20 clusters were among 792 statewide. "Community" clusters accounted for 333 of clusters statewide.
Statewide, 24 deaths and 2,574 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing Tennessee's totals to 3,100 deaths (2,944 confirmed as COVID-19 and 156 probable) and 244,087 cases (231,171 confirmed as COVID-19 and 12,916 probable). Of the 244,087 total cases figure, 216,744 were listed as "inactive/recovered."
Northeast Tennessee's 273 new cases and two new deaths brought the region's totals to 13,095 cases and 217 deaths.
Active cases increased in all the region's counties, except Hawkins, which held steady. Active case totals, by county: 836 in Sullivan; 561 in Washington; 258 in Greene; 171 in Hawkins; 167 in Carter; 87 in Unicoi; 76 in Johnson; and six in Hancock.
New cases by county: 113 in Sullivan (total 3,653 with 46 deaths); 62 in Washington (3,388 total with 50 deaths); 34 in Carter (1,529 total with 32 deaths); 30 in Greene (1,684 total with 51 deaths); 18 in Hawkins (1,188 total with 25 deaths); nine in Unicoi (404 total with three deaths); five in Johnson (1,132 total with seven deaths); and two in Hancock (117 total with three deaths).
New cases numbers were based on 26,312 new test results statewide, compared to Friday, with a positive rate of 9.67%.
The 24 deaths reported statewide, by age group: 11 in the 81+ group; five in the 71-80 group; five in the 61-70 group; one in the 51-60 group; one in the 41-50 group; and one in the 31-40 group.
TDH's definition of a COVID-19 Cluster.
"A COVID-19 cluster is two (2) or more confirmed cases (with positive lab results) of COVID-19 that are linked by the same location of exposure (for example a hospital, nursing home, grocery store, corrections facility, etc.) or exposure event (for example a work party, vacation, etc.) that is not a household exposure."
TDH cluster types defined.
• "Community clusters include those associated with religious/spiritual organizations, apartment complexes, businesses, shopping facilities, or sports/fitness facilities."
• "Other Facility clusters include facilities such as camps."
• "Other Healthcare clusters include provider types such as pharmacies and dentist offices."