BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s face mask order, which would have expired at midnight Saturday, is extended through Sept. 30.
Mayor Richard Venable, along with Dr. Stephen May, medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, issued the extension Friday afternoon.
Thirteen new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Friday, including one in Sullivan County. That brings Sullivan County’s total COVID-19 deaths to 30.
According to the order issued by Venable and May on Friday:
• Effective at 12:01 a.m. on September 12, 2020, all businesses, organizations, or venues open to usage by members of the public in Sullivan County, Tennessee shall require the use of face coverings or masks by their employees and members of the public while inside their premises in areas accessible by the public. NOTE: Cloth face coverings or masks should NOT be worn by children under two or anyone who has trouble breathing, Is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
• Places of worship are exempt from the requirements of this Order, pursuant to Governor Lee’s Executive Orders No. 38 and 50.
• This Order does not require businesses, organizations, or venues to supply face coverings or masks to members of the public.
• Use of face coverings or masks shall not be required by members of the public while seated for the purpose of dining in any restaurant or business that provides food and/or drink for on premises consumption or other business as defined by The Tennessee Pledge.
• Sullivan County, Tennessee continues to be governed in all other aspects by the Executive Orders issued by Governor Lee.
• This order shall remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on September 30, 2020, unless otherwise modified or withdrawn by future Orders or by the State of Tennessee.