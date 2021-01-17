The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Day. No COVID-19 vaccines will be administered.
The health department will resume its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Bristol Dragway on Tuesday, no appointment needed, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and eligibility has been expanded to include any Tennessee resident age 70 and older.
Others eligible for this clinic are those in phase 1a1, 1a2, who live or work in Sullivan County.
At this time, having chronic health conditions (Phase 1c) does not qualify someone to receive the vaccine (unless they are 70 or older).
Whether the Bristol event will take place the rest of this week will be announced once the health department knows if vaccine will be available.
The health department announced Sunday that it will not be scheduling appointments at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium until after Feb. 5 and plans to be back at that location with the Pfizer vaccine the following week dependent on vaccine supply.
Second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be given at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium starting on Jan. 20 through Feb. 5, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., no appointment required.
Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given at the Bristol Dragway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Jan. 26, no appointment required, dependent on vaccine supply.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health's website, vaccine is available in Washington County, Hawkins County, and Greene County for those eligible under phases 1a1, 1a2, and 1b, and those age 75 and older. No vaccine is available, according to that same website, in Carter County, Unicoi County, Johnson County and Hancock County. For more information about vaccine availability, call (423) 979-4689.
The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Sunday:
Statewide
• 36 new deaths and 4,474 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 8,391 deaths and 685,321 cases.
• 89% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 13 in the 81-plus group; nine in the 71-80 group; eight in the 61-70 group; four in the 51-60 group; one in the 41-50 group; and one in the 31-40 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• One new death and 257 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New deaths by county: one in Sullivan.
• New cases by county: 104 in Sullivan; 71 in Washington; 32 in Hawkins; 21 in Greene; 17 in Carter; nine in Unicoi; and three in Johnson. Zero new cases were reported Sunday for Hancock County.
• Active cases by county: 1,058 in Sullivan; 992 in Washington; 663 in Greene; 528 in Hawkins; 366 in Carter; 168 in Johnson; 157 in Unicoi; and 50 in Hancock.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 13.10% of the 29,740 new test results reported statewide Sunday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Ballad Health: 25.0% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.