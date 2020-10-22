Two new COVID-19 deaths, both in Washington County, and 241 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday in Northeast Tennessee. That brought the eight-county region's totals to 211 deaths and 12,475 cases since pandemic tracking began.
Washington County's COVID-19 death total reached 46, equal to that of Sullivan County. Only Greene County, with 51, has had more deaths among the region's counties. Deaths for the other five counties: 32 in Carter; 24 in Hawkins; seven in Johnson; three in Hancock; and two in Unicoi.
Sullivan County had 74 new cases, which brought its total to 3,395.
And Sullivan County crossed the 700 mark in active cases, to 701, making it seventh out of Tennessee's 95 counties in number of active cases. (Ranking higher: Shelby, 2,057; Davidson, 1,908; Knox, 1,082; Rutherford, 839; Hamilton, 793; and Williamson, 706.)
Sullivan County's active cases have more than doubled in less than two weeks. So have Washington County's, Greene County's and Unicoi County's. Unicoi County's active cases have grown from nine on Oct. 9 to 77 on Oct. 22.
New cases, by county (and total cases, with deaths): 74 in Sullivan (3,395 with 46 deaths); 59 in Washington (3,241 with 46 deaths); 43 in Greene (1,618 with 51 deaths); 26 in Carter (1,465 with 32 deaths); 25 in Hawkins (1,142 with 24 deaths); 11 in Unicoi (384 with two deaths); two in Johnson (1,618 with seven deaths); and one in Hancock (113 with three deaths).
Statewide, 41 new COVID-19 deaths and 2,046 new COVID-19 cases brought Tennessee's totals to 3,011 deaths (2,872 confirmed as COVID-19 and 139 probable) and 237,907 cases (225,658 confirmed as COVID-19 and 12,249 probable). Of the 237,907 total cases figure, 212,555 were listed as "inactive/recovered."
The new case numbers were based on 19,824 new test results statewide, compared to Wednesday, with a positive rate of 10.11%.
The 41 new deaths, statewide, as reported by age group: 17 in the 81+ group; 10 in the 71-80 group; nine in the 61-70 group; four in the 51-60 group; and one in the 41-50 group.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Oct. 22, 2020.