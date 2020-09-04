The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,051 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Friday and 22 new deaths from the novel coronavirus. That brings statewide totals to 160,597 cases and 1,837 deaths since pandemic tracking began.
Of the 1,051 new cases, the age group with the largest increase was the 21- to 30-year-old range, with 245. The second largest increase by age group was 220 new cases in the 11- to 20-year-old range.
Of the 22 new deaths reported on Friday, six were in Northeast Tennessee: one in Washington County, five in Carter County. That brings the region’s total deaths from COVID-19 to 99.
Northeast Tennessee had 53 new cases on Friday, bringing the eight-county region’s total cases to 6,885.
Sullivan County held its spot as the Northeast Tennessee county with the most cases (up 20 since Thursday to 1,820) and the most deaths (26). As of Friday, Sullivan County’s test rate was 15,644 per 100,000 residents.
Only Hawkins County had a lower test rate (15,241 per 100,000) among the eight counties of Northeast Tennessee. On Friday, Hawkins County had four new cases reported, bringing its total to 684 (with 13 deaths).
Washington County remained second in total cases, at 1,773 (seven new cases reported Friday), and added one death, for a total of 14 deaths. Washington County’s test rate was 19,522 per 100,000.
Carter County added six cases, for a total of 959, with deaths rising by five to 24. Carter County’s test rate was 23,300 per 100,000.
Greene County added 12 cases, for a total of 890 (and two deaths), with a test rate of 18,798 per 100,000.
Unicoi County also added two cases, for a total of 232 (and one death), with a test rate of 26,696 per 100,000.
Hancock County remained steady with 97 total cases (and two deaths), with a test rate of 25,667 per 100,000.
Johnson County added two new cases, for a total of 430 (and two deaths), with a test rate of 29,026 per 100,000.
Active cases in the region declined from 1,032 on Thursday to 829 on Friday. The Tennessee Department of Health changed its methodology for designating cases as “active” between its daily report on Wednes- day (when Northeast Tennessee’s total active cases were listed at 3,438) and Thursday. Sullivan County’s cases dropped from 425 on Thursday to 261 on Friday.