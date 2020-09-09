The Tennessee Department of Health reported the following COVID-19 figures on Wednesday:
• New cases statewide: 833.
• Total cases statewide: 166,587.
• New/total deaths statewide: 35/1,931.
• New/total cases in Northeast Tennessee: 61/7,291. (The 61 is a net figure, comparing total cases on the state’s Tuesday report (7,230) to the state’s Wednesday report (7,291). It reflects 63 new cases, minus two cases dropped from the state’s case count for Carter County since Tuesday.
• New/total deaths in Northeast Tennessee: five/106. (Tuesday’s death total for the eight-county region was 102. Wednesday’s total of 106 isn’t 107 (102+5) because, according to the state’s daily figures, Carter County’s number of COVID-19 deaths decreased from 25 to 24.)
• Sullivan County had 21 new cases, for a pandemic total of 1,896 (and 27 deaths), with 236 cases listed as active.
• Washington County had 13 new cases, for a pandemic total of 1,876 (and 16 deaths, two new since Tuesday’s daily report), with 222 cases listed as active.
• Carter County had 11 new cases, for a pandemic total of 1,011 (and 24 deaths), with 99 cases listed as active.
• Greene County had 10 new cases, for a pandemic total of 948 (and 22 deaths, three new since Tuesday’s daily report), with 117 cases listed as active.
• Hawkins County dropped its cases by two, for a pandemic total of 702 (and 13 deaths), with 41 cases listed as active.
• Johnson County had five new cases, for a pandemic total of 514 (and one death), with 102 cases listed as active.
• Unicoi County had three new cases, for a pandemic total of 244 (and one death), with 25 cases listed as active.
• Hancock County had no new cases, keeping its pandemic total at 100 (and two deaths) with 4 cases listed as active.
• The state’s report included data based on 16,362 tests, statewide, with a positive rate of 6.33%.
• The rates of new cases by age group were: 187 new cases in the 11- to 20-year-old range; 181 new cases in the 41- to 50-year-old range; 175 in the 21- to 30-year-old range; 166 in the 31- to 40-year-old range; and 155 in the 51- to 60-year-old range.