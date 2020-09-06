The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,764 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 164,126. Three new deaths were reported across the state, bringing the total to 1,865.
Northeast Tennessee's cases increased by 142 to 7,152. Deaths in the region stood at 100.
Sullivan County continued to have the highest number of cases among the eight counties of Northeast Tennessee. Sullivan County added 19 cases Sunday, bringing its total to 1,856 (and 26 deaths).
But Johnson County led in the largest increase in new cases Sunday, adding 71, for a total of 506 cases (and one death).
Washington County added 18 new cases, for a total of 1,837 cases (and 14 deaths).
Carter County added 12 new cases, for a total of 992 cases (and 24 deaths).
Greene County added 11 new cases, for a total of 926 cases (and 19 deaths).
Hawkins County added seven new cases, for a total of 698 cases (and 13 deaths).
Unicoi County added three new cases, for a total of 238 cases (and one death).
Hancock County added one new case, for a total of 99 cases (and two deaths).
Of the 1,764 new cases reported statewide, the largest increase by age group was 307 in the 11- to 20-year-old range. The second largest increase by age group was 299 in the 21- to 30-year-old range.
Sullivan County had the largest number of active cases as of Sunday at 259. Other counties and their active case totals were: Washington County, 241; Greene County, 146; Carter County, 139; Johnson County, 104; Hawkins County, 51; Unicoi County, 24; and Hancock County, three.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 20,836 new tests conducted statewide, with a postive rate of 9.45%.