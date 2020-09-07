The Tennessee Department of Health reported 983 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Monday, with four new deaths attributed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That brought the state’s totals since pandemic tracking began to 165,109 cases and 1,869 deaths.
Northeast Tennessee gained 71 new cases, bringing the eight-county region’s total to 7,223. Deaths for the region remained at 100.
Of the 983 new cases statewide, the largest increase by age group was 168 new cases in the 11- to 20-year-old range. The second largest increase by age group was 177 new cases in the 21- to 30-year-old range.
Sullivan County gained 16 new cases, keeping it in the number one spot for largest number of cases in the Northeast Tennessee region, at 1,872. Deaths in the county remained at 26. Active cases were listed at 254.
With 25 new cases, Washington County had the largest increase for the day in Northeast Tennessee, bringing its total to 1,862. Deaths in the county remained at 14. Active cases were listed at 249.
Greene County gained 11 new cases, for a total of 937 (and 19 deaths), with active cases listed at 143.
Hawkins County, Johnson County, and Unicoi each gained five new cases, bringing their totals to 703, 511, and 243, respectively. Death totals remained steady in each of the three counties: Hawkins County, 13; Johnson County, one; and Unicoi County, one. Active cases were listed at: 51 in Hawkins County; 107 in Johnson County; and 28 in Unicoi County.
Carter County gained three cases, for a total of 995 (and 24 deaths). Active cases for the county were listed at 130.
Hancock County gained one new case, for a total of 100 (and two deaths).