The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will open its COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine clinic at Bristol Dragway for first doses only at 9 a.m. Monday.
The department’s clinics continue to be for people who live or work in Sullivan County and are eligible under phases 1a1 or 1a2, and for Tennessee residents age 70 and older. Those eligible under the guidelines for those two phases should bring their work ID (name badge or a copy of letter or email with company letterhead proving employment), and those age 70 and older are asked to bring their driver’s license to assist with vaccine paperwork.
Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given at the Bristol Dragway beginning on Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., no appointments required. After entering the dragway there will be two different lines for first and second doses. The department receives separate allotments for first and second doses and will have sufficient vaccine for second doses. These are reserved for those who received their vaccine from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
Second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be given at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium through Feb. 5, 9 a.m to 3 p.m., no appointment required.
Due to allotment for second dose vaccines, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department cannot provide second doses to anyone who did not receive their first dose vaccine from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department at the Bristol Dragway, Kingsport Civic Auditorium or the Blountville Health Department.
Do not return earlier than the date on your vaccine card as no one can be vaccinated early.
The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Saturday:
Statewide
• 42 new deaths and 4,029 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 8,819 deaths and 705,876 cases.
• 92% of total cases (651,283) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 15 in the 81-plus group; 11 in the 71-80 group; eight in the 61-70 group; four in the 51-60 group; one in the 41-50 group; two in the 31-40 group; and one in the 21-30 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Four new deaths and 179 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New deaths by county: two in Sullivan; one in Washington; and one in Carter.
• New cases by county: 46 in Washington; 39 in Sullivan; 34 in Hawkins; 30 in Greene; 20 in Carter; five in Unicoi; four in Johnson; and one in Hancock.
• Active cases by county: 726 in Sullivan; 632 in Washington; 400 in Greene; 317 in Hawkins; 208 in Carter; 119 in Johnson; 103 in Unicoi; and 33 in Hancock.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 11.42% of the 30,455 new test results reported statewide Saturday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Ballad Health: 23.1% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.