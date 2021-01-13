The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will resume its COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Bristol Dragway on Thursday, and continue it Friday. The drive-thru event is scheduled each day from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
That clinic continues to operate under phase 1a1 and phase 1a2 eligibility guidelines for Tennessee residents who live or work in Sullivan County, as well as being open to any Tennessee resident age 75 and older. No appointment is needed.
The department also will continue its vaccine clinic at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium, but that location is by appointment, and all slots are booked for the remainder of this week. Next week the department will be administering second doses of the Moderna vaccine at the Civic Auditorium. An updated schedule and more information will be released soon.
The health department will be closed and no vaccine clinics will take place on Monday, Jan. 18, in recognition of the holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Wednesday, Jan. 13:
Statewide
• 137 new deaths and 4,625 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 8,148 deaths and 665,499 cases.
• 89% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 52 in the 81-plus group; 45 in the 71-80 group; 19 in the 61-70 group; 14 in the 51-60 group; eight in the 41-50 group; and one in the 31-40 group. That totals 139 instead of 137 because two deaths previously reported as pending classification by age group were moved into the age group(s) in which they belonged.
Northeast Tennessee
• Seven new deaths and 276 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New deaths by county: three in Sullivan; two in Hawkins; one in Washington; and one in Carter.
• New cases by county: 76 in Sullivan; 69 in Washington; 47 in Greene; 30 in Carter; 26 in Hawkins; 12 in Unicoi; 11 in Johnson; and five in Hancock.
• Active cases by county: 1,135 in Washington; 1,077 in Sullivan; 766 in Greene; 547 in Hawkins; 440 in Carter; 156 in Unicoi; 129 in Johnson; and 54 in Hancock.
Positive rates
• Statewide: According to the Tennessee Department of Health's social media posts, the positive rate reported for the day's 20,436 test results was "skewed due to routine maintenance."
• Ballad Health: 29.1% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.