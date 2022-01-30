BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is scheduled to meet in a special called session Monday to discuss prioritization and allocation of the $30.7 million in federal funds the county will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA).
Also sometimes called the “COVID-19 Stimulus Package,” the federal law was approved by the U.S. Congress along party lines, with no Republican member of the House of Representatives or the Senate voting in favor of the act. All “yea” votes were cast by Democratic members, and it was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021, the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
Sullivan County’s share of ARPA funding is $30.7 million, half of which has already been received and is in the bank. The rest is expected to arrive this year.
There are time limits on spending the money, and use is limited to items tied in some way to COVID-19 for a majority of the money. The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s office began efforts not long after ARPA 2021 became law to steer and advise the state’s local governments on how to meet the federal guidelines for using the funding.
Earlier this month, Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower notified Sullivan County it can spend up to $10 million of its $30.7 million in ARPA funds on projects or programs not related to COVID.
County officials have said the $10 million can be used to offset the $13 million shortfall in funding for new county jail facilities. The other most obvious option to raise that money would be a property tax increase.
The called meeting was requested by commissioners at the commission’s regular meeting on Jan. 20 after a long, often confusing discussion that actually ended with a majority of commissioners voting to take up prioritizing that night of all the requests for ARPA funding.
That didn’t happen because that vote approved an amendment to a resolution that did not come to a vote that night. With no vote on the actual resolution, that amendment was left in limbo.
The resolution, sponsored by Commissioner Mark Vance, calls for setting aside $10 million of the $30.7 million for jail construction. Vance placed the resolution on first reading. Unless a waiver of rules is requested, the commission does not vote on resolutions until at least second reading.
In all, not counting consideration of $10 million for the jail, Sullivan County has received requests totaling $81 million. The vast majority, more than $58.5 million, however, are requests for water and sewer infrastructure projects.
The entire list has been presented to commissioners repeatedly. A large packet of detailed background on individual requests was distributed to all commissioners on Jan. 20.
On Jan. 27, more information was distributed to commissioners in preparation for the called meeting on Monday.
Earlier in the process, there seemed to have been a consensus among commissioners to concentrate on the $20-plus million in requests, leaving consideration of the $58.5 million in utility projects for what is expected to be a second round of federal money specifically for that type of work.
A list sent to county commissioners on Thursday totals $20.32 million, $438,142 less than the $20,757,243 that would be left available for other projects if the commission agrees to set aside the $10 million to reduce the $13 million shortfall to finish paying for jail construction.
That $20.32 million in requests includes at least one sewer project: $1.07 million to connect Sullivan East High School to sewer. Other major funding projects included in the $20.32 million include $5.2 million for new heating and cooling systems for county buildings, $5 million to complete a major improvement plan for the county’s solid waste department, $1 million for paving, $1 million for a new firing range for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, $1.25 million for ambulances and $1.45 million for fire and rescue departments across the county.
The $58.5 million total requested for utility projects includes, in part: $15 million from the city of Kingsport; nearly $12 million from the city of Bristol; and $13.43 million from “Sullivan County/City of Kingsport.” The rest are requests from smaller non-city utility districts in the county.
The only business the commission can legally conduct during a called session is whatever was stated in advertisement of the meeting.
A legal notice published in the Kingsport Times News on Jan. 26 stated: “Richard S. Venable, Sullivan County Mayor serving as Chairman of the Sullivan County Board of Commissioners will convene the Board in Called Session on January 31, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the Commission Room, Sullivan County Courthouse, 3411 Hwy 126, Blountville, TN for the purpose of discussing the prioritization and allocation of the first round of the American Rescue Plan Act funds.”