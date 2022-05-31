Holston Valley Medical Center’s trauma center, as part of its ongoing community safety and outreach efforts, supplied Scott County Public Schools with STOP THE BLEED kits.
The kits were delivered to the following schools Friday: Gate City High, Scott County Career Technical Center, Rye Cove High, Twin Springs High, Gate City Middle, Rye Cove Intermediate. Dungannon Intermediate, Duffield Elementary, Fort Blackmore Elementary, Nicklesville Elementary, Shoemaker Elementary, Hiltons Elementary, Weber City Elementary and Yuma Elementary.
Dr. George Testerman, Ballad Health’s vice president of trauma and emergency services, personally donated funds to Ballad Health Foundation to buy the kits through his namesake fund, the George M. Testerman, MD, Injury Prevention Fund, which was created in 2013 when he made his first major gift to the donation.
Since then, the fund has been used to buy improved safety equipment for local schools, conduct safety classes for senior citizens and create more opportunities for teenage driving classes. Testerman’s leadership has also been crucial in Ballad Health’s ongoing trauma research efforts, which further safety endeavors throughout the Appalachian Highlands.
STOP THE BLEED kits are developed in collaboration with leading manufacturers in the hemorrhage control industry and military and utilize the same technology recommended by the U.S. military to control bleeding. Contents include instructions on bleeding control, tourniquets, dressings, protective gloves and bandages.
Additionally, the month of May marks the fourth year of National STOP THE BLEED® Month. During this month, Ballad Health’s trauma service line encourages everyone to learn the basic skills necessary to control bleeding from accidents and injuries.
Organizations can sign up for STOP THE BLEED training by contacting Heatherly.Sifford@balladhealth.org or Jessica.Antonino@balladhealth.org.