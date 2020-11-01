The Tennessee Department of Health's daily online COVID-19 report Sunday reported zero new deaths statewide, 754 new cases statewide, and 23 new cases for the eight-county Northeast Tennessee region.
The department announced late Friday that upgrades to its disease surveillance system over the weekend could impact the state's daily COVID-19 count reports. A press release stated as a result of the upgrade, "TDH may not be able to provide updated COVID-19 case data on Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1."
Statewide, the 754 new cases reported Sunday brought Tennessee's pandemic total to 261,426 (246,563 confirmed as COVID-19 and 14,863 probable), with 233,175 of those cases listed as "inactive/recovered."
The statewide death toll held steady at 3,353.
The 23 new cases reported for Northeast Tennessee: eight in Washington County (3,948 total with 59 deaths); six in Greene County (1,973 total with 55 deaths); two in Sullivan County (4,144 total with 53 deaths); two in Carter County (1,747 total with 36 deaths); one in Hawkins County (1,300 total with 29 deaths); two in Johnson County (1,222 total with eight deaths); two in Unicoi County (505 total with five deaths); and zero in Hancock County (128 total with three deaths).
The new case numbers were based on 11,305 new test results statewide, compared to the day before, with a positive rate of 6.71%.
Ballad Health System's COVID-19 scorecard on Sunday noted a 17.25 positive rate for the system's 21-county service area over the last seven days.
