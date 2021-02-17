Tennessee reported 780 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Wednesday, the second consecutive day the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases for the first time since Sept. 28 and 29.
It’s been 141 days since Tennessee last reported back-to-back days under 1,000 new infections, and more than five months since it reported three straight days under that mark.
The state’s average number of new infections over the past seven days, meanwhile, has dropped to 1,416 per day, the lowest rate since Oct. 4.
That average hasn’t fallen below 1,000 since June.
Northeast Tennessee reported a net increase of 102 COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, with Hawkins (10), Sullivan (40), Unicoi (10) and Washington (26) each adding 10 or more new cases.
Active cases saw an overall decline of five, although three counties (Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington) reported an increase in active cases.
Ballad hospitalizations remain stable
Ballad Health reported an increase of one in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, while the number of ventilator patients rose by two.
Over the past two weeks, Ballad’s inpatient count has remained relatively stable, holding between 93 and 107 since Feb. 4. Critical care patients have also remained relatively stable in recent weeks. As of Wednesday, Ballad had 98 virus patients in its hospitals, with 18 in intensive care and 12 on ventilators.
NET by the numbers
Cases: 49,042 (+102). Last seven days: 956
New cases by county: Carter 8, Greene 6, Hancock -1, Hawkins 10, Johnson 3, Sullivan 40, Unicoi 10, Washington 26.
New cases among school-age children: 19
Active cases: 1,093 (-5)
Active cases by county: Carter 129, Greene 133, Hancock 9, Hawkins 164, Johnson 23, Sullivan 357, Unicoi 42, Washington 236.
Mountain Home VA active cases: 72
New tests: 570 (10.7% positivity rate)
New hospitalizations: 12. Last seven days: 37
Deaths: 964 (+2). Last seven days: 21
Tennessee by the numbers
Cases: 760,303 (+780)
New tests: 7,904 (7.64% positivity)
Deaths: 10,954 (+31)
Active cases: 19,720 (-1,939)
Current hospitalizations: 1,131 (+8)