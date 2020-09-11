More than a third of all new COVID-19 deaths reported in the Volunteer State on Friday were in the eight-county Northeast Tennessee region, according to a daily report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
From the report:
• Northeast Tennessee had 13 new COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday, and that was out of 37 new deaths reported for the day statewide.
• New/total deaths, statewide: 37/2,025.
• New/total deaths, Northeast Tennessee: 13/123.
• New/total cases, statewide: 1,622/169,859.
• New/total cases, Northeast Tennessee: 71/7,474.
• Washington County moved into the No. 1 spot among Northeast Tennessee counties in total cases (1,935), highest increase for the day (22 new cases), most new deaths for the day (six, for a total of 22), and number of active cases (221).
• Sullivan County’s numbers: 14 new cases; 1,928 total cases since the pandemic began; one new death for a total of 30 deaths (highest total in the region); and 215 active cases.
• Greene County’s numbers: 12 new cases and five new deaths; 974 total cases; 28 deaths, total; and 113 active cases.
• Johnson County’s numbers: 11 new cases; 534 total cases; two deaths, total; and 116 active cases.
• Carter County’s numbers: six new cases and one new death; 1,038 cases total; 25 deaths, total; and 99 active cases.
• Hawkins County’s numbers: six new cases; 714 total cases; 13 deaths, total; and 34 active cases.
• Unicoi County’s numbers: 248 total cases; one death, total; and 25 active cases (a decrease of two active cases and the only change in the county’s numbers compared to the state’s daily report on Thursday).
• Hancock County’s numbers (no changes since Thursday): 103 total cases; two deaths, total; and seven active cases.
The state’s daily report was based on data from 27,211 new tests compared to Thursday’s report, with a positive result rate of 6.61%.
The largest increases by age group were: 340 in the 11- to 20-year-old range; 297 in the 21- to 30-year-old range; 239 in the 41- to 50-year-old range; 234 in the 51- to 60-year-old range; and 231 in the 31- to 40-year-old range.