The eight-county Northeast Tennessee region had six new COVID-19 deaths and 144 new cases reported Tuesday by the state, bringing its totals to 227 deaths, and 13,844 cases.
In the past 16 days, the region's death toll has grown by 42, and its total cases have increased by more than 3,300. Sullivan County's death toll has increased by 12 since Oct. 11, its total cases have grown by more than 1,100, and its active cases have more than doubled even by the state's count (from 391 to 853), which lags below the local health department's count.
What's causing the spike? Crowded public settings without face masks or social distancing are to blame for the "astronomical" increase in COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County, a top local health official said Tuesday.
Examples: a block party with over 2,000 participants; an event at a race track in Kingsport with 5,000 people jammed in a stadium with little face coverings in use; football games without 6-foot distancing or mask use in the stands; bars and restaurants packed with patrons sitting too closely; and even slumber parties among K-12 school students.
"That's why we're seeing the astronomical increase," Sullivan County Regional Health Department Medical Director Dr. Stephen May told the Times News on Tuesday. "We have our clusters, yes. But this is widespread community transmission now. The bulk of our cases are not tied to great clusters. They're tied to spontaneous infection within the community. It's where we've got people gathering, not using safety measures, that is contributing to our growth of disease."
How do we slow the spread?
• "People need to avoid mass gatherings and try not to get in a group of strangers," May said. "If you are with others outside your regular household, you need to exercise precautions."
• "People need to wear masks and social distance."
• "If you are ill in any way, isolate and get tested."
• "If you are identified as a contact to a known case, you need to quarantine for 14 days."
• "If you test positive, isolate for a minimum of 10 days with the last 24 hours being ones in which you feel well."
"These are the only tools we've got to control the disease," May said. "The safety measures for prevention and the testing, isolation and quarantine for protection against spreading the disease."
The Tennessee Health Department's daily COVID-19 report on Monday indicated Sullivan County had 932 active COVID-19 cases. The Sullivan County Regional Health Department's report on the same date noted over 200 more cases listed as "ongoing" and being monitored by local health officials. The SCRHD number was 1,151 (plus 25 cases "lost to follow up").
By Tuesday, the state reported Sullivan County had two new deaths (for a total of 48), 27 new cases, 3,846 cases total, and, according to the state's methodology, 853 active cases.
In addition to the two new deaths in Sullivan County, two were reported in Washington County (total 53), and two were reported in Greene County (total 54).
Statewide, 44 new deaths and 1,908 new cases brought Tennessee's pandemic totals to 3,207 deaths (3,037 confirmed as COVID-19 and 170 probable) and 251,774 (238,124 confirmed as COVID-19 and 13,650 probable). The 251,774 figure included 222,348 cases listed as "inactive/recovered."
New cases numbers were based on 16,504 new test results statewide, with a positive rate of 11.43%.
May said demand for testing through the Sullivan County Regional Health Department is "moderate," at about 500 tests per week, and no one has been turned away.
The department continues to offer drive-thru testing Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at both its locations: 1041 East Sullivan Street in Kingsport; and 154 Blountville Bypass in Blountville. You can call (423) 279-2777 to schedule an appointment, which is preferred, but not required. Testing is available on Mondays and Fridays, as well, but the department's goal on those days is to test those who are sick with symptoms of COVID-19. Those without symptoms, however, will not be turned away on any day, May said.
"We especially want to test those who have any symptoms," May said. "Cough, cold, congestion, shortness of breath, fever, fatigue, malaise, headache. The general symptoms that go with the infection. But we test anybody who wants to be tested."
Those with questions about testing options and more information on COVID-19 can contact SCRHD’s public information line at (423)279-2777, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. After hours please call (423)279-2777.