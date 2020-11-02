Six new COVID-19 deaths and and 105 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Northeast Tennessee, bringing its pandemic total to 254 deaths. Two of the new deaths were in Sullivan County. Washington County, Unicoi County, Johnson County, and Greene County each had one new death.
The 105 new cases reported in the region: 25 in Greene; 23 in Sullivan; 19 in Washington, 14 in Unicoi, 12 in Hawkins; 10 in Johnson; one in Carter; and one in Hancock. The numbers bring the region's pandemic total to 15,072 cases.
Statewide, 26 new deaths and 3,161 new cases reported Monday increased Tennessee's pandemic totals to 3,379 deaths (3,186 confirmed as COVID-19 and 193 probable) and 264,587 cases (249,356 confirmed as COVID-19 and 15,231 probable), 234,460 of which were listed as "Inactive/recovered."
Total cases in Northeast Tennessee by county, as of Monday: 4,167 in Sullivan County; 3,967 in Washington County; 1,998 in Greene County; 1,748 in Carter County; 1,312 in Hawkins County; 1,232 in Johnson County; 519 in Unicoi County; and 129 in Hancock County.
Death totals in Northeast Tennessee by county, as of Monday: 60 in Washington County; 56 in Greene County; 55 in Sullivan County; 36 in Carter County; 29 in Hawkins County; nine in Johnson County; six in Unicoi County; and three in Hancock County.
The new case numbers were based on 37,116 new test results statewide, compared to the day before, with a positive rate of 8.44%.
Average positive rates over the last seven days in Northeast Tennessee's counties ranged from 10.9% to 20.1%.
A breakdown: Hawkins County (average 18.8 tests per 10,000 population per day) 10.9% average positive rate; Geene County (average 29.2 tests per 10,000 population per day) 12.6% average positive rate; Hancock County (average 9.5 tests per 10,000 population per day) 13.6%; Sullivan County (average 19.7 tests per 10,000 population per day) 15.1%; Johnson County (average 23.9 tests per day per 10,000 population per day) 16.4%; Washington County (average 22.9 tests per day per 10,000 population per day) 18.3%; Carter County (average 21.4 tests per 10,000 population per day) 19.6%; Unicoi County (average 21.5 tests per 10,000 population per day) 20.1%.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health