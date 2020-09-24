Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Northeast Tennessee: one in Sullivan County, one in Washington County, and four in Greene County. The deaths bring the eight-county region's total deaths to 161, Sullivan County's total deaths to 33, Washington County's total deaths to 35, and Greene County's total deaths to 43.
Statewide, a net 35 new deaths were reported since Wednesday, bringing Tennessee's total to 2,310. In all, 36 new deaths were reported statewide: 14 in the 81+ age group (774 total); 10 in the 61-70 age group (455 total); seven in the 71-80 age group (684 total); and five in the 51-60 age group (234 total). Total deaths reported in the 21-30 age group changed from 22 on Wednesday to 21 on Thursday.
To date, total deaths in other age groups were: 98 in the 41-50 range; 38 in the 31-40 range; five in the 0-10 range; and one in the 11-20 range.
Statewide, 835 new cases were added for a total of 187,544.
A net of 69 new cases were added in Northeast Tennessee, bringing the region's total to 8,483.
Sullivan County had the largest increase in new cases at 28, bringing its total to 2,121. Johnson County had 13 new cases, for a total of 675. Greene County had 11 new cases, for a total of 1,129. Washington County had seven new cases, for a total of 2,239. Carter County had six new cases, for a total of 1,147. Hawkins County had three new cases, for a total of 783. Unicoi County had two new cases, for a total of 283. And Hancock County's total cases dropped from 107 on Wednesday to 106 on Thursday.
The numbers are based on 15,920 new test results since Wednesday, with a daily positive rate of 5.87%.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health's daily COVID-19 update, Sept. 24, 2020.