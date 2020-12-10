The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Thursday, Dec. 10:
Statewide
• 69 new deaths and 6,011 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 5,240 deaths and 428,973 cases.
• 89% of cases listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 27 in the 81-plus group; 24 in the 71-80 group; 13 in the 61-70 group; four in the 41-50 group; and one in the 11-20 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Six new deaths and 521 new cases for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: two in Carter; one in Sullivan; one in Hawkins; one in Unicoi; and one in Johnson.
New cases by county: 158 in Sullivan; 130 in Washington; 77 in Greene; 76 in Hawkins; 42 in Carter; 20 in Unicoi; 14 in Johnson; and four in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,024 in Washington (ranking it seventh out of Tennessee’s 95 counties); 925 in Sullivan; 496 in Greene; 351 in Carter; 347 in Hawkins; 131 in Unicoi; 89 in Johnson; and 46 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 18.57% of 30,850 new test results reported on Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 26.5% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Sources: Tennessee Department of Health, Ballad Health.