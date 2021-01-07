The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Thursday, Jan. 7:
Statewide
• 111 new deaths and 9,000 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 7,492 deaths and 634,237 cases.
• 88% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 35 in the 81-plus group; 44 in the 71-80 group; 23 in the 61-70 group; five in the 51-60 group; two in the 41-50 group; and two in the 31-40 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Six deaths and 470 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New deaths by county: four in Carter; one in Hawkins; and one in Johnson.
• New cases by county: 134 in Sullivan; 86 in Washington; 73 in Hawkins; 73 in Greene; 59 in Carter: 18 in Johnson; 17 in Unicoi; and 10 in Hancock.
• Active cases by county: 1,181 in Washington; 1,152 in Sullivan; 769 in Greene; 550 in Hawkins; 517 in Carter; 161 in Unicoi; 114 in Johnson; and 47 in Hancock.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 19.87% of the 39,767 new test results reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Ballad Health: 32.8% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.