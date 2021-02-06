The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Saturday, Feb. 6:
Statewide
• 58 new deaths, net, and 3,182 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 10,463 deaths and 742,213 cases.
• 95% of total cases (703,426) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 26 in the 81-plus group; 16 in the 71-80 group; nine in the 61-70 group; seven in the 51-60 group; and one in the 31-40 group. That totals 59. The statewide death total increased by only 58 because the TDH adjusted deaths in the 41-50 group down by one on Saturday, to 329, compared to the 330 total reported on Friday.
Northeast Tennessee
• Six new deaths and 163 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New deaths by county: three in Sullivan; two in Greene; and one in Hawkins.
• New cases by county: 46 in Hawkins; 30 in Sullivan; 26 in Washington; 22 in Greene; 17 in Carter; 12 in Johnson; seven in Hancock; and three in Unicoi.
• Active cases by county: 447 in Sullivan; 316 in Washington; 264 in Hawkins; 194 in Greene; 167 in Carter; 66 in Johnson; 25 in Unicoi; and 20 in Hancock.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 9.16% of the 29,654 new test results reported statewide Saturday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Ballad Health: 16.8% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.