Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Northeast Tennessee, one each in: Sullivan County; Hawkins County; Washington County; Unicoi County; Johnson County; and Greene County. It raised the eight-county region's death toll to 208.
Sullivan County led the region in new cases with 60, which brought its total to 3,248 since pandemic tracking began. New cases for other counties in the region: 42 in Washington County (total 3,132); 13 in Carter County (total 1,428); nine in Greene County (total 1,565); six in Hawkins County (total 1,105:; five in Johnson County (total 1,109); three in Unicoi County (total 367); and zero in Hancock County (total 112).
The 148 new cases across Northeast Tennessee brought the region's total to 12,066.
The 208 total deaths in the region, broken down by county: 51 in Greene County; 45 in Sullivan County; 44 in Washington County; 32 in Carter County; 24 in Hawkins County; seven in Johnson County; three in Hancock County; and two in Unicoi County.
Statewide, 30 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,508 new COVID-19 cases were reported, which brought Tennessee's totals to 2,952 deaths (2,817 confirmed COVID-19 and 135 probable) and 233,569 cases (221,884 confirmed COVID-19 and 11,685 probable). Of the 233,569 total figure, 208,182 were listed as "inactive/recovered."
New case numbers were based on 13,154 new test results statewide, compared to Monday, with a positive rate of 11.29%.
The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee’s Unified Command Group announced a new website Friday "to provide COVID-19 data, additional health information and relevant updates to Tennesseans."
The site is COVID19.tn.gov.
According to a press release:
• The new website "is designed to streamline and simplify some of the most frequently requested COVID-19 data for both desktop and mobile users. The site offers dashboards and daily reports with state and county-level information including case counts, hospitalizations and tests conducted."
• "The site offers a screening tool for individuals to assess their risk of COVID-19 and practical tips on how to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee communities."
• "A comprehensive map of testing sites across the state is also included. Information is tailored for groups such as individuals, families, educators and business owners."
• "The new COVID-19 website supplements information that will remain available on the TDH agency page. TDH will continue to provide updated COVID-19 case counts at (3 p.m. Eastern time) daily."
• “This new site will help Tennesseans quickly and easily find important information as they navigate decisions for themselves and their families,” Governor Bill Lee said. “We are committed to acting in the most transparent manner possible and are continuously working to ensure we provide timely and relevant data.”
• “We’re pleased to offer this new tool to help Tennesseans make decisions about activities for their families, businesses and communities as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said. “We continue to promote data transparency and provide up-to-date information to Tennesseans to protect their health and prosperity.”
Source: Tennessee Department of Health