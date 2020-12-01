The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee fell substantially Tuesday to 384, compared to the record 746 infections reported Monday. Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday for the eight-county region, one each in: Sullivan County, Hawkins County, Washington County, Carter County, Greene County, and Hancock County.
That brought the region's death toll to 430. The region's total cases increased a net of 382 to 23,977 because the Tennessee Department of Health adjusted Johnson County's total down by two, compared to what was reported by the state on Monday.
Statewide, 36 new deaths and 5,693 new cases brought Tennessee's pandemic totals to 4,638 deaths (4,240 confirmed as COVID-19 and 398 probable) and 380,186 cases (349,543 confirmed as COVID-19 and 30,643 probable). Of that total, 336,131 cases were listed as "inactive/recovered."
New case numbers were based on 35,935 new test results statewide, since Monday, with a positive rate of 15.17%.
Northeast Tennessee by county, as of Tuesday:
• Sullivan: 146 new cases, 6,787 total cases, 757 active cases, 102 deaths.
• Washington: 88 new cases, 6,360 total cases, 768 active cases, 109 deaths.
• Greene County: 56 new cases, 3,304 total cases, 399 active cases, 73 deaths.
• Carter County: 45 new cases, 2,905 total cases, 323 active cases, 58 deaths.
• Hawkins County: 31 new cases, 2,071 total cases, 237 active cases, 35 deaths.
• Unicoi County: 16 new cases, 918 total cases, 120 active cases, 26 deaths.
• Hancock County: two new cases, 185 total cases, 38 active cases, four deaths.
• Johnson County: less two cases, 1447 total cases, 65 active cases, 23 deaths.
The 36 new deaths reported statewide, by age group: 19 in the 71-80 group; five in the 81-plus group; five in the 61-70 group; five in the 51-60 group; one in the 31-40 group; and one pending classification by age group.
The TDH defines "inactive/recovered" as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or at least 14 days beyond their first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health