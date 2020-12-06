Six new COVID-19 deaths and 174 additional cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Sunday in Northeast Tennessee. The deaths by county: one in Sullivan; two in Washington; one in Carter; one in Johnson; and one in Greene.
The eight-county region's pandemic totals reached 468 deaths and 25,558 cases (confirmed and probable).
Statewide, 38 new deaths and 3,072 new cases brought Tennessee's totals to 4,943 deaths (4,491 confirmed as COVID-19 and 452 probable) and 400,594 cases (366,333 confirmed as COVID-19 and 34,261 probable), with 90% of cases (360,152) listed as "inactive/recovered" by the Tennessee Department of Health.
New case numbers were based on 14,750 new test results statewide, compared to Saturday, with a positive rate of 16.49%
Local numbers as of Sunday:
Sullivan County: 30 new cases (7,279 total); 117 deaths; 748 active cases.
Hawkins County: 22 new cases (2,218 total); 36 deaths; 243 active cases.
Washington County: 48 new cases (6,820 total); 120 deaths; 807 active cases.
Carter County: 33 new cases (3,096 total); 64 deaths; 330 active cases.
Unicoi County: 14 new cases (992 total); 28 deaths; 116 active cases.
Johnson County: two new cases (1,495 total); 24 deaths; 57 active cases.
Greene County: 19 new cases (3,449 total); 75 deaths; 338 active cases.
Hancock County: six new cases (209 total); four deaths; 36 active cases.
The 38 new deaths reported statewide, by age group: 23 in the 81-plus group; five in the 71-80 group; four in the 61-70 group; four in the 51-60 group; and two in the 41-50 group.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health