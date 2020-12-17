The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Thursday, Dec. 17:
Statewide
• 177 new deaths and 8,945 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 5,845 deaths and 493,230 cases.
• 85% of cases listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 85 in the 81-plus group; 49 in the 71-80 group; 30 in the 61-70 group; six in the 51-60 group; four in the 41-50 group; two in the 31-40 group; and one in the 11-20 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Six new deaths and 657 additional cases for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: four in Sullivan; one in Carter; and one in Unicoi.
New cases by county: 172 in Washington; 131 in Sullivan; 145 in Greene; 81 in Hawkins; 68 in Carter; 24 in Johnson; 23 in Unicoi; and 13 in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,410 in Washington; 1,267 in Sullivan; 837 in Greene; 612 in Hawkins; 547 in Carter; 176 in Unicoi; 123 in Johnson; and 51 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 21.5% of 32,933 new test results reported on Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 23.8% over the past seven days for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Sources: Tennessee Department of Health; Ballad Health.