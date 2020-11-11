Seven new COVID-19 deaths and 239 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Northeast Tennessee. Those numbers include confirmed and probable cases.
The seven new deaths brought the eight-county region's pandemic total to 326. The new deaths by county: three in Sullivan County; one in Hawkins County; one in Carter County; one in Unicoi County; and one in Johnson County.
New cases by county: 82 in Washington County; 41 in Sullivan County; 41 in Greene County; 38 in Carter County; 22 in Hawkins County; 14 in Unicoi County; and one in Johnson County. Zero new deaths were reported in Hancock County.
Total cases in the region reached 17,377: 4,802 in Sullivan County; 4,635 in Washington County; 2,332 in Greene County; 2,077 in Carter County; 1,497 in Hawkins County; 1,294 in Johnson County; 613 in Unicoi County; and 127 in Hancock County.
Statewide, 90 new deaths (89 net, due to an adjustment by the state to prior numbers) and 3,632 new cases brought Tennessee's pandemic totals to 3,761 deaths (3,514 confirmed as COVID-19 and 247 probable) and 293,381 cases (274,508 confirmed as COVID-19 and 18,873 probable). Of that 293,381 figure, 88% (259,438) were listed as "inactive/recovered."
New case numbers were based on 26,690 new test results statewide since Tuesday, with a positive rate of 11.67%.
Northeast Tennessee's 326 deaths by county: 83 in Washington County; 74 in Sullivan County; 63 in Greene County; 42 in Carter County; 31 in Hawkins County; 16 in Johnson County; 14 in Unicoi County; and three in Hancock County.
The 90 new deaths reported statewide on Wednesday, by age group: 39 in the 81+ group; 24 in the 71-80 group; 21 in the 61-70 group; four in the 51-60 group; one in the 41-50 group; and one in the 21-30 group. Deaths in the 11-20 age group changed from two as of Tuesday to one as of Wednesday.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Nov. 11, 2020.